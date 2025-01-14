Mwaura takes on former GDS chief Mbae over misleading resignation claim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has dismissed claims made by Dr. Peter Mbae regarding his alleged resignation from the Government Delivery Service (GDS) in January 2025, describing them as false and misleading.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Mwaura clarified that Dr. Mbae’s employment with GDS ended on July 11, 2024, not in January 2025 as claimed.

Mbae was appointed in January 2023 as a supernumerary staff member under the tenure of Moses Kuria, who was then serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, Mwaura stated.

When Kuria was reassigned to the Ministry of Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management in October 2023, Mbae’s position transitioned alongside him, Mwaura noted.

The Government Spokesperson however noted that following the dissolution of the Cabinet by President William Ruto on July 11, 2024, Kuria ceased to hold office, rendering Mbae’s role untenable.

He said Mbae was formally notified of his contract termination on July 24, 2024, with all dues fully settled.

The Government Spokesperson emphasized that claims of resignation in January 2025 are both erroneous and highly misleading.

“It is both erroneous and highly misleading for Dr. Mbae to claim that he resigned from GDS in January 2025. His employment with GDS ended in July 2024, as documented and communicated via letter No. REF.13766556,” stated Mwaura.

The government also dismissed Mbae’s allegations involving the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, asserting that Koskei had no role in Mbae’s appointment, termination, or related matters. The claims were described as baseless and mischievous.

“[Mr] Koskei played no role in Mbae’s appointment, termination, or any related matters. Such allegations are not only unfounded but also mischievous and should be disregarded,” the statement read.