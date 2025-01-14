Muturi Reveals Son’s Abduction by NIS, Released After President Ruto’s Direct Intervention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has disclosed explosive details about the abduction of his son Leslie by National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers, revealing that his release only came after President William Ruto personally intervened.

In a statement recorded with detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and shared with the media, Muturi recounted the harrowing experience that began on June 22, 2023, when Leslie was abducted by armed hooded men in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

And despite reaching out to top security chiefs, Muturi said none acknowledged the incident as a police operation, though they promised to assist in tracing his son.

Efforts to contact NIS Director-General Noordin Haji were unsuccessful, as Haji reportedly did not answer his calls.

Muturi stated that an intelligence officer later confirmed to him that NIS officers were holding Leslie.

He then escalated the matter by contacting then-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, who managed to speak to Haji.

However, Kindiki relayed that Haji denied NIS involvement. “Despite my insistence that a NIS officer had confirmed their involvement, Kindiki maintained that the Director-General could not be lying,” Muturi recounted. Public Service CS Justin Muturi at Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi where he recorded a statement over his son’s abduction. /Jan 14, 2025.

Feeling stonewalled, Muturi said he resorted to contacting President Ruto directly, first sending a WhatsApp message. When the message went unread, he decided to drive to State House to seek the president’s help personally.

Muturi said Ruto explained that his phone had crashed due to message overload. After hearing the full account, the president reportedly joked, “Why would anyone arrest a young person over the Gen Z demonstrations?” before attempting to fix his phone issues. When that failed, Ruto telephoned Haji directly.

“Standing outside the Pavilion, I heard the president ask Haji if he was holding my son. Haji confirmed it, and the president instructed him to release Leslie immediately,” Muturi said. Haji reportedly assured the president that Leslie would be released within an hour.

“Just over an hour later, Leslie called me to say he had been released and was at home,” Muturi added.

Muturi’s explosive statement revealing confidential conversations, including with the president and the call from the Head of State to the Spy Chief has brought to the fore, the inner workings of the security forces, who had denied involvement in increased abductions in the country.

The incident sheds light on increased detentions, often linked to dissenting voices criticizing the government online through posts, satirical cartoons or symbolic imagery depicting high-profile figures- including the president.

While President Ruto has condemned the provocative behaviour of the youths involved, leaders in his administration, including newly appointed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, have vowed legal action against them.

Just last week, seven young men abducted in December 2023 were freed, with security forces denying they were holding them.