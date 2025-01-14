Connect with us

Muturi dismisses Osoro’s ‘infantile’ impeachment threats

Muturi made the remarks when he appeared at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices to provide a written statement on the abduction of his son that occured last year.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dared leaders calling for his impeachment over his stance on abduction cases.

Muturi made the remarks when he appeared at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices to provide a written statement on the abduction of his son that occured last year.

His sentiments cames hours before National Assembly Chief Whip Sylvanus Osoro disclosed their plans to remove Muturi from office are at an advanced stage.

Speaking at Nyamarambe in Kisii County, Osoro insisted that Muturi’s son was never abducted but he was arrested.

ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee William Kabogo faulted Muturi’s outburst while advising him he out to have raised the matter with President William Ruto during cabinet meetings.

