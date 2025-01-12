Muturi Calls for National Dialogue on Rising Abductions Amid Mounting Pressure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has called for a national dialogue to address the rising cases of abductions in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Sunday, Muturi expressed concern over the increasing incidents and the lack of accountability from security agencies.

“It is unfortunate that Kenyans are being abducted, yet there is no action from the police, who have denied any involvement in the abductions,” Muturi said.

Human rights organizations have documented over 40 abductions since June 2024, during a youth uprising against President William Ruto’s tax policies, which were later withdrawn.

In December 2024 alone, seven youths were abducted, allegedly linked to satirical cartoons depicting the president and other leaders in a negative light. They were later freed following intense public pressure.

“We must have a national conversation on this matter because it is getting out of hand,” Muturi said. “We need an open forum where even those who were abducted can speak freely and share their experiences.”

Government Under Pressure

Although the abducted youths were released last week, public pressure on the president and his administration to stop the abductions continues to grow. President Ruto and security officials have denied government involvement but have not provided explanations for the lack of arrests or accountability for the abductors.

“Now that the security apparatus have said they are not involved, we expect to see action against the abductors. That has not happened, which is why I am calling for national dialogue,” Muturi added.

President Ruto has expressed a desire to see an end to the abductions, warning that failure to act could lead to chaos.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The president himself has expressed the need to stop these abductions. They can cause total anarchy. We need a candid conversation to identify the problem and find solutions. Everyone must feel free to express themselves,” Muturi emphasized.

Personal Connection

Citing his own experience, Muturi said his son was abducted six months ago and later released without any charges.

“I sit in the Cabinet, and this happened to me. We all want to know who is abducting our children,” he said.

Muturi urged the government to fulfil its promises of ending extrajudicial killings and abductions, stressing that such actions undermine public trust.

“Abductions and extrajudicial killings must end because that was our commitment as a government,” he said.

Online Debate and Backlash

The abductions have fueled online debates, with leaders allied to President Ruto defending the administration. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently vowed to charge cartoonists who depict leaders negatively, sparking outrage from youths, who retaliated by creating more satirical drawings.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi condemned the cartoons, arguing they are an attempt to undermine Ruto’s leadership. “These cartoons will not stop President Ruto from completing his term or securing a second term after the 2027 elections,” Sudi said.

Muturi, however, reiterated the need for dialogue, warning that ignoring the issue could destabilize the nation. “We need to address this issue openly and honestly to ensure our country remains united and secure,” he concluded.