Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua/CFM - FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua urges caution against fake recruitment firm

The CS further noted that CSC Compliancy has not uploaded any job advertisements and that its activities are unknown to the ministry.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has warned Kenyans to be cautious of a company named CSC Compliancy, which has been identified as fake.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CS Mutua stated that the company is not registered among the organizations recruiting Kenyans for overseas jobs.

“The company CSC Compliancy is fake and unregistered. It has not uploaded any job demands, and its activities are unknown to us,” Mutua said.

Mutua indicated that the matter had been forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) alongside his compliance team for investigation.

“We are dispatching our compliance team and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take necessary action,” he added.

Kenyans seeking employment through CSC Compliancy have been advised to exercise caution and avoid engaging with the company until it is officially cleared by the National Employment Authority (NEA).

“Do not engage with this company until it is officially cleared by the National Employment Authority (NEA),” Mutua advised.

In its advertisements, CSC Compliancy, allegedly based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), had posted various job openings, including waiters and waitresses, cleaners, logistics assistants, chefs, technicians, pest controllers, drivers, storekeepers, cashiers, bakers, butchers, bartenders, lifeguards, cooks, salad makers, and other roles.

Applicants were required to submit a curriculum vitae, a valid passport copy, and a recommendation letter, among other documents. Shortlisted candidates were scheduled for interviews on January 15, 2025.

