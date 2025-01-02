Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Museveni roots for formation of the East African Political Federation

Museveni emphasized the need for East Africa States to focus on goods and services that will promote Pan-Africanism.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is advocating for the formation of the East African Political Federation to promote prosperity among member states.

Museveni who was the chief guest during the closing ceremony of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival Thursday, emphasized the need for East Africa States to focus on goods and services that will promote Pan-Africanism.

“The federation will deal with the issue of prosperity. Can you get prosperity by begging Americans for money? Each country produces a product and sells it. Once you talk of selling, you are talking of market,” he said.

The Ugandan President urged Kenyans to move past tribal affiliation and focus on patriotism by espousing the strengths of the nation which will ultimately propel Pan-Africanism.

“For prosperity, you must love Kenya, Uganda or Tanzania but secondly Ugandan market is not enough and that’s why the second principle of our movement is Pan Africanism and principle number three is social economic transformation changing the culture to become modern,” Museveni noted.

He stated that African States have lagged in defence superiority in ocean and space including moon visit compared to other continents which he highlighted as a huge security concern in the coming days.

“We don’t know what’s happening to the moon, the Americans, the Russians, Chinese and Indians have gone now and for us we are here satisfied. This is very worrying,” he pointed out.

“When President Ruto invited me, I had to come, Christmas is just about eating meat. Where East Africans are gathered, I must come to warn them and tell them to wake up. Don’t say the elders didn’t tell you!”

Museveni, called on African countries to work towards unity of purpose and ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity across the continent.

President Museveni emphasised the need to revisit the historical priorities of the continent, which he identified as the creation of prosperity for the people, establishment of strategic security against all threats and promotion of the integration of the African continent.

He further stated that the region supports Odinga’s candidature for the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

He pointed out that those in positions of power across Africa have the authority to effect meaningful change in the continent.

“He will help us in brainstorming, but the real power is with us. We are in charge of these States. We are the ones who can say we move, and we move,” the Ugandan leader said.

