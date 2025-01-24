Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen denies plan to undermine CJ as he explains recall of 3 police officers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has denied a plot to undermine Chief Justice Martha Koome following the alleged withdrawal of her security detail.

Speaking during the launch of the National Government Administration Police Unit, a formation assigned to national administration officials, Murkomen clarified that Koome’s security detail remains intact despite the reassignment of some officers attached to her.

Murkomen explained that the movement of officers was due to promotions and subsequent training requirements—a routine process within the National Police Service (NPS).

“I sympathize with the Inspector General Douglas Kanja and the Chief Justice. I saw the CJ had complained about the promotion of police officers attached to her and their subsequent reassignment for training,” Murkomen told reporters on Friday.

He emphasized that CJ Koome is among the most secured public officials, with thirty-two police officers assigned to her, far exceeding the six officers outlined in the official manual.

Murkomen said the promotions only affected three officers in Koome’s detail.

“For the comfort of the country, even after the reassignment of three officers, the Chief Justice still has 29 officers, including seven drivers [who are] also police officers,” he explained.

The CS acknowledged that he too had faced similar challenges in the past.

“This has happened to me before. When officers attached to me [were] promoted, they had to leave for training, which disrupted their roles temporarily. It [is] an operational matter [we had] to resolve.”

Murkomen expressed disappointment that the issue had escalated publicly.

“Unfortunately, our Chief Justice went too public about this issue. I want to assure you that I have an excellent relationship with the Chief Justice—unless, on her side, she has an issue. The IG and I have no problem with her.”

‘Public alarm’

The Interior CS called for cooperation between the Judiciary and the Executive to resolve such issues without causing public alarm.

“This misunderstanding does not require the kind of attention it received in the media. The CJ called me, and I assured her that I would look into the matter with the IG,” Murkomen said.

He also lamented the handling of the issue, noting that he learned some details through the media rather than direct communication.

“I thought we had sorted out this issue. I only saw a letter, which was supposed to be addressed to me, in the news. This is not how such matters should be handled.”

Murkomen reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting the welfare of police officers serving public officials.

“It’s our duty to ensure the well-being of officers who have worked with us for years. Their promotions reflect on us as senior officials and boost morale,” he stated.

He assured CJ Koome and the Judiciary of continued support and cooperation.

“I want to assure the Chief Justice and the country that there is no scheme or motive to deny her security. The National Police Service is fully committed to guaranteeing the protection of the Chief Justice and all our judges, as enshrined in the Constitution.”

The CS called for unity and teamwork in addressing such administrative matters, emphasizing the need to uphold public confidence in government institutions.

