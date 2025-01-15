MPs committee retreats to prepare report on 3 cabinet nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The National Assembly Committee on Appointments has retreated to prepare its report on the suitability of three Cabinet Secretary nominees vetted yesterday.

The nominees—Mutahi Kagwe (Agriculture), William Kabogo (ICT), and Lee Kinyanjui (Trade)—all former allies of ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta, defended their qualifications before the Moses Wetang’ula-led committee, despite facing scrutiny over past controversies.

Kagwe defended his tenure as Health CS during the fight against COVID-19, acknowledging shortcomings, including the KEMSA scandal. Kabogo refuted allegations of drug trafficking and denied involvement in the 2010 murder of Mercy Keino.

Kinyanjui, meanwhile, dismissed claims that his administration, during his time as Nakuru Governor, rounded up street children and abandoned them in the hyena-infested Embobut Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The committee is expected to recommend their approval, with the House likely to endorse the report tomorrow.

If confirmed, the nominees will be formally sworn into office this Friday.