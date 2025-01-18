Connect with us

Moi University. / File

Moi University Council gets new leadership amidst dons strike crisis

The university has been grappling with cash shortfalls and alleged financial mismanagement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Noah Midamba has been appointed as the Moi University Council Chairperson.

The appointment was made by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba in a gazette notice and will be for a three-year period.

Midamba has previously served as KCA University Vice Chancellor between 2011 and 2021 before he left the institution.

the CS also announced the appointment of Ronald Wasike, Mercy Nyambura Kanyara, Edward Sambili, and Anne Weceke Makori as council members.

The council is expected to serve for three years with the previous board disbanded immediately.

Ogamba revoked the appointment of Humphrey Kimani Njuguna, Clara Momanyi, Christopher Khaemba, Eusilah Ngeny, and Susan Aletia as board members.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 36 of the Universities Act, as read together with section 51 of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education appoints Noah Midamba,” read the gazette notice.

The university has been grappling with cash shortfalls and alleged financial mismanagement.

President William Ruto set up a committee to assess the scale of the issues facing the institution and recommend solutions.

The changes come amidst a week-long strike by the university’s staff, who downed tools citing the administration’s failure to uphold agreements made under the Return to Work Formula.

Universities Academic Staff Union had expressed frustration with the institution’s failure to address their concerns.

