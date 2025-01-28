Modi, Trump Reaffirm Strong US-India Ties in First Call Since Second Term Inauguration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 28 – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to a strong and trusted partnership between India and the United States.

Modi congratulated Trump on his historic second term, describing him as a “dear friend” and emphasizing their shared vision for global peace, prosperity, and security.

“Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security,” Modi said in a post on X.

This marks the first official conversation between the two leaders since Trump’s inauguration for a second term on January 20. Modi had earlier extended his best wishes, stating, “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again to benefit both our countries and shape a better future for the world.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended Trump’s inauguration as Modi’s special envoy and delivered a personal letter from the Prime Minister, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Trump’s return to the White House is expected to bring renewed focus on US-India relations, with both leaders pledging to deepen cooperation across trade, security, and global affairs.