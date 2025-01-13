Connect with us

Capital Health

MMTC holds marathon to raise SHA premiums for low-income households

Published

BUTERE, Kenya, Jan 13 — The Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) held its second marathon in Butere Sub-County of Kakamega County on Sunday, advancing its mission to sponsor Social Health Authority (SHA) premiums and co-payments for low-income residents accessing healthcare at Hamptons Hospital.

Organisers hailed the significant contribution a testament to the growing recognition of the MMTC Marathon as a platform for impactful social change.

Concurrently, a free medical camp at Hamptons Hospital provided treatment to patients and facilitated community registrations for SHA, further amplifying the event’s healthcare focus.

Hosted by MMTC’s Julius Mwale, the marathon brought together an illustrious audience, including foreign dignitaries, royal representatives, local and national business leaders, and political. Local MP Tindi Mwale was among those present.

The event featured five race categories: the 42 km elite, 21 km elite, 10 km, 5 km community run, and 1600 m family run.

In the men’s 42 km elite race, Elkanah Langat triumphed with a time of 2:18:42, followed closely by Abraham Kiplimo at 2:18:44 and Alpha Kisa at 2:19:03.

Langat, the 2022 winner of the Italy Marathon and Kobe Marathon in Japan, marked a significant comeback after recovering from injury.

Multiple races

In the women’s 42 km race, Nancy Jebet Rutto claimed gold with a time of 2:48:55, narrowly defeating Viola Cherotich at 2:49:32 and Caroline Chepkemoi at 3:07:43.

The 21 km elite men’s race saw Vitalis Kibiwott finish first at 1:06:13, while Mercy Chebichi dominated the women’s category with a time of 1:22:49.

The 10 km men’s race ended in an unusual twist, as Gilbert Chelagat claimed gold with 33:29:46, with the second and third finishers disqualified for taking the wrong route. Esther Chemutai led the women’s 10 km race at 40:38:20.

The community-focused 5 km run and the 1600 m family run highlighted local talent. Rassal Namakhaba topped the 5 km men’s category, while Rosemary Nafula led the women’s.

In the family category, Robert Edmond and Lawenda Ondeche emerged victorious in their respective divisions.

The MMTC Marathon is one of four annual events dedicated to promoting universal healthcare and healthy living for residents.

Its success in generating substantial sponsorships for SHA underscores its vital role in improving access to medical services for vulnerable populations.

The next initiative, the 2nd MMTC Health Walk, is scheduled for March 29th, 2025, continuing the city’s mission to integrate wellness and healthcare for all.

