MLS Laser Therapy: Transforming Pain Management in Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – Kenya has set a new benchmark for medical innovation in Africa by being the first country on the continent to offer MLS (Multiwave Locked System) Laser Therapy, a state-of-the-art solution for pain management. This revolutionary technology, brought to Kenya through a partnership between CheckUps Kenya and CuttingEdge Laser Technologies USA, is a game-changer for chronic pain sufferers long dependent on traditional treatments like medication, physiotherapy, or surgery.

“Our mission at CheckUps is to make advanced healthcare accessible to all Kenyans,” said Dr. Moka Lantum, CEO of CheckUps Kenya. “We’re proud to be the first in Africa to offer this technology following its success in the USA, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.”

The Science Behind MLS Laser Therapy

At the core of this groundbreaking treatment is a synchronized dual-wavelength system that combines 808nm and 905nm wavelengths to penetrate deep tissue layers. This innovative approach activates multiple therapeutic effects that aid in pain relief, tissue repair, and cellular regeneration. /Courtesy.

The therapy works by stimulating the body’s natural healing processes, offering several benefits:

Pain Relief: Reduces discomfort by lowering the production of inflammatory compounds.

Reduces discomfort by lowering the production of inflammatory compounds. Healing Boost: Increases the production of anti-inflammatory proteins.

Increases the production of anti-inflammatory proteins. Enhanced Circulation: Improves blood flow to affected areas, accelerating tissue recovery.

Improves blood flow to affected areas, accelerating tissue recovery. Regeneration: Promotes the growth of new, healthy cells to replace damaged ones.

Unlike conventional pain management methods that often mask symptoms, MLS Laser Therapy addresses both the cause and symptoms of pain, providing long-lasting relief without the need for medication.

A Solution for Various Conditions

MLS Laser Therapy is versatile, suitable for a range of conditions, including:

Nerve-related pain and neuropathy

Joint conditions like osteoarthritis

Sports injuries and muscle strains

Post-surgical recovery

Chronic back and neck pain

Vascular and circulation disorders

This therapy is a beacon of hope for patients seeking alternatives to pharmaceuticals or invasive procedures.

Success Stories and Impact

Since its introduction, CheckUps Kenya has treated over 300 patients ranging in age from 9 to 89, with remarkable success:

95% of patients reported significant improvement.

reported significant improvement. 75% experienced relief after their first session.

Many patients have transitioned to a medication-free lifestyle, reclaiming their productivity and quality of life.

Each session lasts approximately 15 minutes and requires no recovery time, making it convenient for even the busiest patients. Treatment protocols typically involve six sessions for acute conditions and up to 12 for chronic cases. Importantly, there are no reported side effects, making it a safe option for all age groups.

Accessibility and Coverage

Recognizing the long-term cost benefits of MLS Laser Therapy, several insurance providers in Kenya now cover the treatment. For those without insurance, patients can contact CheckUps Kenya directly via their website or by calling 0111 050290 for appointment scheduling and more information. /Courtesy.

Renée Ngamau, lawyer and President of CheckUps Kenya, highlighted the emotional toll of chronic pain: “Pain is not just physical—it steals our joy, productivity, and relationships. Our mission is to restore that joy by making advanced healthcare accessible.”

Shaping the Future of Pain Management in Africa

The introduction of MLS Laser Therapy is more than a technological milestone—it represents a paradigm shift in pain management. Its success in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East has paved the way for Africa to embrace non-invasive, effective treatment solutions that prioritize patient safety and comfort.

Kenya’s leadership in adopting this technology sets a precedent for other African nations to follow. As awareness and accessibility grow, MLS Laser Therapy is poised to become a cornerstone in pain management strategies across the continent. For patients seeking innovative solutions, the therapy offers hope for a pain-free life without the constraints of traditional treatments.