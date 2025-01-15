Connect with us

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni/FILE/Ojwang Joe

NATIONAL NEWS

Mizani names Health, Security and Economic Planning PSs among top performers

The survey placed Internal Security PS Raymond Omollo in second place with a 67.5 per cent approval rating.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has emerged as the top-ranked Principal Secretary in a recent survey by Mizani Africa, earning a 71.2 per cent approval rating.

Both Omollo and Muthoni have consistently ranked as top performers among government officials in similar positions.

Conducted between November 18 and 25, 2024, the survey assessed the performance of various Principal Secretaries, with Omollo and Muthoni featuring in the top ten.

Economic Planning PS James Mutahi ranked third, garnering a 63.7 per cent approval rating for his understanding of the role, although 5.8 per cent of respondents disapproved of his performance.

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok secured the fourth position with an approval rating of 59.4 per cent.

Housing PS Charles Hinga followed with an approval rating of 57.6 per cent, while Lands PS Nixon Korir scored 57.2 per cent.

National Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo came in seventh with an approval rating of 56.4 per cent.

Livestock Development PS Jonathan Mueke earned eighth place with a 55.3 per cent approval rating.

Energy PS Alex Wachira ranked ninth with a score of 54.1 per cent, marking a significant drop from his 67.4 per cent rating in November.

Respondents had previously praised Wachira for his efforts in engaging Parliament, attracting investors, and promoting green renewable energy initiatives.

Rounding out the top ten was Transport PS Mohamed Daghar, who achieved an approval rating of 53.1 per cent.

The Mizani Africa survey highlights the public’s perception of various Principal Secretaries’ performance in delivering on their mandates.

