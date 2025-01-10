Connect with us

The densely populated island of Migingo in Lake Victoria is covered with corrugated-iron shacks

NATIONAL NEWS

Migingo residents want 2009 joint survey report made public

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 10 – The Migingo community has petitioned Kenya and Uganda to publisice the report on the 2009 joint survey team team tasked with affirming Kenya-Uganda boundary in Lake Victoria.

Dan Alila, a former special counsel at the Africa Human Rights Bureau, acting in the public interest and on behalf of Kenya living and working in Migingo island and Kenya’s territorial waters said that the petition seeks actions to end the ongoing act of slavery the Kenyan citizens have been subjected since 2004 by the Uganda’s forces.

In June 2009, Kenya and Uganda appointed a joint technical survey team to undertake a physical demarcation of the Lake Victoria border using the Kenya colony and protectorate (boundaries) order in the Council of 1926 and the Constitution of Uganda, as the basis of their work.

The exercise came to a stop in early July 2009 when the joint surveyors differed on technicalities.

The Kenyan team later established that the island is 510 metres inside the Kenyan territory.

