Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Miano flags 12 Kenyan youths for global hospitality forum in Dubai

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has flagged off 12 exceptional youth in tourism and hospitality to participate in the prestigious worldwide Future Leaders Challenge 2025, to be held in Dubai.

The event will feature various presentations from the team, offering industry-specific solutions to a global audience.

In a statement on Monday, CS Miano stated that the 12 individuals, who are the country’s representatives, will elevate Kenya’s position globally in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“You are our crème de la crème in the tourism and hospitality arena and the personification of excellence in this crucial sector,” she said.

“Their participation is a clear affirmation of Kenya’s dedication to fostering excellence and its capability to compete with the finest in the hospitality sector on the international stage,” CS Miano added.

Subsequently, the CS affirmed the ministry’s commitment to empowering youth by supporting them to unleash their innovativeness and become job creators and leaders in the tourism, hospitality, and conservation sectors.

“Through the Youth in Tourism and Conservation Initiative, we will harness the creativity and energy of young people and support them to become agents of positive change in our hospitality and conservation sectors,” CS Miano stated.

Trining institutions

Acknowledging the youth’s contribution to the tourism sector, the CS indicated that the government has introduced several mentorship programs, on-the-job training opportunities, and initiatives promoting financial literacy to support entrepreneurship in tourism.

“The Ministry is keen on supporting youth through practical measures, including the Tourism Training Revolving Fund. This initiative provides financial support to Kenyan individuals pursuing education in tourism-related fields,” she said.

The Tourism Training Revolving Fund offers loans for a wide range of studies in tourism. The Fund aims to develop a highly skilled workforce that will drive excellence and sustainability in Kenya’s tourism industry.

The 12 exceptional students and eight dedicated educators representing Kenya in the Middle East and Africa Future Leaders Challenge 2025, scheduled to take place from January 21 to 25, are from Kenyatta University’s Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre – Eastern Africa, Strathmore University, and Boma College.

The institutions mentioned by the CS play a leading role in advancing tourism education and research.

“The presence of industry leaders, educators, and policymakers at this event [is] ample testimony that the support system needed to enrich the capabilities required to achieve global best practices in tourism and hospitality [is] in place,” she stated.

