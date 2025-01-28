Met Department predicts continued rains in several parts of the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – The Kenya Meteorological department has announced continued rains in several parts of the country this week.

According to the Met department, heavy rains will be received in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands during the period.

“Rainfall is expected over the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, & South-eastern lowlands during the first half of the week,” the Met department stated.

The Weatherman however noted a reduction in the intensity of the rains towards the end of the week.

The Met department revealed Sunny and dry conditions will hit most parts of the Coast, North-eastern and North-western region.

In Nairobi heavy rains will be received between Tuesday and Wednesday this week in Kibra Langata Roysambu,Westlands and Dagoretti.