With a poor drainage system, the city soon gets engulfed in flood waters every time it rains. Photo/ FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Met Department predicts continued rains in several parts of the country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – The Kenya Meteorological department has announced continued rains in several parts of the country this week.

“Rainfall is expected over the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, & South-eastern lowlands during the first half of the week,” the Met department stated.

The Weatherman however noted a reduction in the intensity of the rains towards the end of the week.

The Met department revealed Sunny and dry conditions will hit most parts of the Coast, North-eastern and North-western region.

In Nairobi heavy rains will be received between Tuesday and Wednesday this week in Kibra Langata Roysambu,Westlands and Dagoretti.

