NATIONAL NEWS

Matatu standoff resolved after City Hall meets hawkers and matatu

Hawkers encroached on spaces designated for matatu operations, triggering a standoff.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30- Matatu standoff that caused a snarl-up in the Nairobi Central Business District has been resolved after the Nairobi County Government leadership met hawkers and matatu representatives.

The County Government however affirmed that the order against hawking on walkways remains following a tiff between matatu and hawkers which led to matatus strike that disrupted activity along Moi Avenue and Globe Cinema roundabout.

The Governor Johnson Sakaja-led administration reaffirmed its commitment to restoring order in the Central Business District (CBD) following chaotic scenes involving hawkers and matatu operators.

In a statement released by County Secretary and Head of Public Services, Godfrey Akumali, the county government reiterated that its directive on January 6, 2025, was not meant to displace hawkers but rather to create a structured environment that benefits all businesses.

Akumali clarified that the relocation of hawkers did not mean that matatus should be pushed out of the CBD, emphasizing the need for mutual co-existence.

“Hawkers should not occupy spaces meant for matatus, just as matatus should not obstruct pedestrian pathways. Both sectors depend on each other, and it is in their best interest to work together within the county’s regulatory framework,” he stated.

The county government urged all stakeholders to embrace peaceful dialogue to resolve grievances rather than resorting to disruptions that affect businesses and city operations.

“Blocking roads and disrupting other businesses is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The county remains committed to ensuring that every stakeholder operates within a structured and lawful environment,” Akumali stated.

Earlier, transport on Thursday came to a standstill on the outskirts of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), particularly around the Globe Cinema Roundabout and the Thika Road entryway, following a matatu strike.

Several matatus blocked the road leading to Thika Road, protesting the eviction of Baba Dogo and Kahawa Sukari matatus.

The strike left tens of passengers stranded, as no vehicles can pass through the Globe Cinema Roundabout.

The disruption has also forced motorists to seek alternative routes out of the CBD, while others remain stuck in heavy traffic for hours.

