Martin Mwau, second man who went missing from Mlolongo found at City Mortuary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Martin Mwau, the second man who went missing from Mlolongo last month, has been positively identified by his family at the City Mortuary.

The discovery of Mwau’s body comes after that of Justus Mutumwa was found at the same facility.

According to family lawyer Dan Maanzo, the body which was in Ruai was moved to the City Mortuary.

“Justus Mutumwa, who was the first respondent, has been found dead in Ruai. We are here at the city mortuary trying to unearth the details, but we will give more information subsequently,” Maanzo told reporters at the court precincts.

“Police gave misleading information that they were on their way to Kitui but the body was found in the river around Ruai a day after disappearance. The police did not give the correct information in court,” he said.

Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, and Kalani Muema, were reportedly arrested by individuals believed to be police officers on December 16, 2024.

The unfortunate turn of events unfolded hours after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin appeared in court over the alleged abductions.

The two were required to appear in court to explain the whereabouts of three people.

Kanja told the court he is a law-abiding citizen who respects courts and orders issued at any given time.

“I confirm that we have none of the men in our custody. But I want to assure Kenyans that they are safe,” he said.