Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Benson Maroba Ashiku in the dock at a Nairobi court on January 27, 2025, where he was detained for four days over a fake funeral post on President William Ruto.

Top stories

Man Detained for Four Days Over Fake Funeral Post on President Ruto

Benson Maroba Ashiku, who was arrested on January 24 in Bungoma, was transferred to Nairobi and is being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – A Bungoma man accused of publishing a fake funeral announcement for President William Ruto will remain in custody for four days as police complete investigations.

Benson Maroba Ashiku, who was arrested on January 24 in Bungoma, was transferred to Nairobi and is being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Appearing before trial magistrate Susan Ashikwe, the court ordered that Ashiku remain in custody for four days. If investigations are not concluded by then, he will be released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 50,000.

The prosecution told the court that the fake funeral, allegedly dated January 18, 2025, was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter). Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the post.

The case will be mentioned on February 10 to review the progress of the investigation.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KU students block Thika Road over week-long blackout in hostels

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Kenyatta University students on Monday staged a protest, blocking a section of the Thika Superhighway over a week-long blackout...

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA issues mandatory rules for commercial vehicles

In Kenya, a "commercial vehicle" refers to any motor vehicle primarily used for transporting goods or passengers for business purposes, including trucks, buses, and...

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Congregant Collapses and Dies During Worship Service at Right of Hope Revelation Church

Thuku collapsed approximately 30 meters from the church's restroom while returning to the service after relieving himself.

47 minutes ago

Africa

2 ISIS suspects among 17 arrested in joint INTERPOL, AFRIPOL operation in Kenya

A total of 37 suspects were apprehended in the operation, which spanned eight East African countries. The suspects include members of ISIS, Al-Shabaab, and...

54 minutes ago

County News

60yr old man fatally shot outside his homestead in Tigania West

Police say a local resident reported hearing gunshots in the neighborhood, prompting officers from Maili Tatu Police Post to rush to the scene.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kioni: Jubilee has settled on Matiangi as flagbearer to unseat President Ruto in 2027

The party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni disclosed that the Former Interior Cabinet Secretary is well suited to clinch the topmost seat and oust President...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jambojet suspends Nairobi-Goma flights after M23 rebels announce seizure of key Eastern DRC city

The airline indicated that this was due to the increasing safety concerns and closure of the airspace.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto proposes heads of state committee to be overseeing AU institutional reforms

President Ruto indicated that the committee will ensure a sustained momentum, strategic oversight and collective ownership of the reform process.

2 hours ago