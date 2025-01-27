Man Detained for Four Days Over Fake Funeral Post on President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – A Bungoma man accused of publishing a fake funeral announcement for President William Ruto will remain in custody for four days as police complete investigations.

Benson Maroba Ashiku, who was arrested on January 24 in Bungoma, was transferred to Nairobi and is being held at Muthaiga Police Station.

Appearing before trial magistrate Susan Ashikwe, the court ordered that Ashiku remain in custody for four days. If investigations are not concluded by then, he will be released on a cash bail of Ksh 30,000 or an alternative bond of Ksh 50,000.

The prosecution told the court that the fake funeral, allegedly dated January 18, 2025, was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter). Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the post.

The case will be mentioned on February 10 to review the progress of the investigation.