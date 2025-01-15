Makueni-based deputy OCS arrested again in Nairobi for illegally detaining motorist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15- A Makueni-based police officer has been apprehended following allegations of bribery, assault, and misconduct at the Globe Roundabout in Nairobi.

The arrest of Inspector Guyo Dida, came after a motorist identified as Najma Ali Magongo filed a complaint at Central Police Station, accusing him of demanding a bribe.

According to Magongo, the officer, in full police uniform, flagged her down at 10:00am.

“The officer informed her that she was under arrest for flouting traffic rules,” read a polcie report in part.

He then reportedly forcibly entered her vehicle through the passenger door, directing her to drive to the police station.

While en route, the officer allegedly demanded Sh15,000 to secure her release.

Alarmed by his behavior, a concerned passerby informed Central Police Station’s duty officer, Inspector Ambrose Kivuva.

Inspector Kivuva intercepted the vehicle along Slip Road near Globe Roundabout.

When confronted, the suspect became hostile, arguing that the duty officer was interfering with his duties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Attempts to arrest him escalated into a physical altercation, during which the suspect allegedly slapped Inspector Kivuva twice, causing injuries to his face and chest, and tore part of his uniform.

With the assistance of additional police officers and members of the public, the suspect was subdued and taken to Central Police Station, where he identified himself as Inspector Guyo Dida, stationed at Mavindini Police Station in Kathozweni Sub-County.

Notably, he had assigned himself traffic duties at Globe Roundabout without authorization.

Inspector Kivuva received medical attention at Bliss Hospital and was discharged in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that this is not the first time the officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The officer had been apprehended on October 23, 2024, while on leave from Mavindini Police Station for conducting unauthorized traffic duties at Bunyala Roundabout in Makadara Sub-County.