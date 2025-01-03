Connect with us

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

NATIONAL NEWS

Make good use of the internet President Ruto’s supporters urge the youth

Led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the leaders emphasized that while criticizing the government is acceptable, using social media to incite violence among Kenyans is not.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3—Supporters of President William Ruto’s administration have encouraged the youth to stop using AI-generated images to mock the Head of State on social media and instead use the internet constructively.

“As we interact with one another, we must do so respectfully. It is important to note that while the government should be criticized, it must be done constructively,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament cautioned that the government will take stringent action against those who incite Kenyans while respecting their constitutional freedom of speech.

Ichung’wah stated that individuals who misuse social media risk being charged under the operational Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018.

“To caution those who misuse social media: We are a country governed by law, operating under the rule of law. Your rights have limitations as defined by the constitution and our laws,” he stated.

John Walukhe, the Member of Parliament for Sirisia, dismissed reports about the recent abduction crisis linked to the forced disappearance of individuals who have harshly criticized President Ruto on the internet. He described these reports as propaganda and misleading.

The legislator addressed President Ruto’s critics, stating that the government’s accomplishments are clear.

Walukhe encouraged the youth to effectively use social media, pointing out that critics aim to portray President Ruto’s administration in a negative light.

“As leaders from the western region, we have advised our youth not to engage in such activities online. We have discouraged them from posting inappropriate content on Facebook,” he said.

“Parents should advise their children not to post such things online,” he added.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

