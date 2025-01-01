Connect with us

Maina Njenga rallies Mt. Kenya to back Ruto, dismisses Gachagua rift

Using the analogy of a Mugumo tree, Njenga illustrated that the defection of one leader does not signify the collapse of the entire region’s political resolve.

Published

NYERI, Kenya Jan 1 – Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has called on residents of the Mt. Kenya region to support President William Ruto and other elected leaders in grassroots development efforts.

Speaking during a prayer meeting at Kabiruini Showground in Nyeri, Njenga dismissed claims that the region had abandoned the Kenya Kwanza administration following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The region remains united with the government,” Njenga stated. “Contrary to rumors of mass defections, only one individual has parted ways with Kenya Kwanza.”

Njenga emphasized the importance of collaboration between the youth and the government, urging residents to actively support leaders to achieve development objectives.

“In what we are calling the Kabiruini Declaration, the youth from this region commit to working with the government of the day. We must ensure our development goals are realized and support our MPs and other leaders to engage with the community and safeguard Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources,” he said.

Using the analogy of a Mugumo tree, Njenga illustrated that the defection of one leader does not signify the collapse of the entire region’s political resolve.

“If one branch of a Mugumo tree falls, it doesn’t mean the whole tree is down,” he added.

Accompanied by a section of religious leaders, Njenga criticized Gachagua for his perceived failure to revive the coffee and tea industries, which are vital to the region’s economy.

He expressed optimism that the industries would be revitalized through the growing political unity between President Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“You recently saw the President visit Uhuru in Gatundu. Several cabinet secretaries were named afterward, and we believe this new unity will steer the region forward. With CS Mutahi Kagwe at the helm, we are confident the coffee and tea sectors will be revived,” he said.

Youth attendees at the Kabiruini prayer meeting voiced their dissatisfaction with Gachagua, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises.

They also recalled his cancellation of a similar prayer meeting last year as evidence of his waning political influence.

“Gachagua is now on his own politically. We cannot align with him anymore,” said one attendee.

The Kabiruini prayer meeting underscored a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to fostering development and unity in the Mt. Kenya region.

