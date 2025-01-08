Mahama says Ghana open for trade during inauguration attended by Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – President William Ruto was among several African leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s new President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the iconic Black Star Square in the capital Accra.
Speaking after his swearing-in, President Mahama assured businesses and investors that Ghana is open for business, promising a more transparent and fair tax regime to stimulate growth.
President Mahama said he will meet with business leaders to reaffirm that his country is open for business besides outlining plans for a 24-hour econom
While Kenya last December, President Mahama met President Ruto and they agreed that the two nations would enhance their relations in trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas.
They also committed to broaden opportunities for the people of the two countries and enable them to travel, trade and do business.
Earlier on Tuesday, President Ruto met Presidents Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and
Gideon Boko of Botswana as well as Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue in Accra.
In the meetings, President Ruto said Africa’s future will be shaped by inclusive dialogue among all stakeholders on the need for the continent’s transformation.
He cited the reform of the African Union, peace and security, and continental integration as critical in enhancing the role of the private sector in development, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.
President Ruto noted that the implementation of the Tripartite Free Trade Area, comprising the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will establish a market of 700 million people.
“Alongside the proposed African Union reforms, this free trade area will unlock Africa’s potential, expand opportunities, alleviate poverty and leverage shared prosperity,” he said.
The President said increased investment in agriculture is a critical pillar in ensuring that Africa achieves food security and is in line with the continent’s Malabo Declaration.
Additionally, President Ruto noted that investment in tourism, trade and investment will drive development and growth, enabling the continent to realise its full economic potential.
On their part, President Gnassingbé, President Boko and the Vice-President Obiang pledged their support for Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission chairperson.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – President William Ruto was among several African leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s new President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
In a letter addressed to Senator Methu, Kingi stated that the letter failed to meet the requisite threshold of the house standing orders.
NATIONAL NEWS
Kindiki emphasized the critical role of the blue economy in achieving the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan.
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have called for the establishment of an Independent Public Commission of...
EAC
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenyan government is intensifying efforts to complete the Suam One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Trans Nzoia County...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday held an inter-ministerial review meeting to generate consensus on administrative and procedural improvements...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – A multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in collaboration...
ANALYSIS
Twenty-six African countries have abolished the death penalty in law. The most recent countries to do so include Ghana, the Central African Republic and...
NATIONAL NEWS
The visit follows a special invitation extended by President-elect Mahama during his recent visit to Kenya on December 29, 2024.