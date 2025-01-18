Connect with us

SAFARICOM CEO Peter Ndegwa /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

M-PESA Foundation invests Sh95mn in health projects in Busia and Bungoma

The projects are focused on improving maternal health outcomes through infrastructure development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The M-Pesa Foundation is set to construct health facilities in Busia and Bungoma counties for Sh95 million to improve maternal health outcomes.

In Busia, about 12,000 residents will benefit from maternal and child health services once a modern maternity unit is constructed at Nasewa Health Centre for Sh50 million in Matayos Sub-County.

In addition, a back generator will be installed for power efficiency and water tanks to enhance service delivery.

“We invest in health through various programs which address critical needs in our communities. Among these needs is maternal and child health. We partner with County governments in all 47 counties to ensure that the required infrastructure and equipment is in place to enable quality, affordable and accessible services, “saidJoseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

The Foundation will also set up a Sh45 million maternity unit at Naitiri Sub-County Hospital in Bungoma County.

The unit will consist of antenatal and delivery rooms, post-natal amenities as well as improvements to the Newborn Unit.

M-Pesa Foundation’s recent health programmes in Bungoma County include several fistula camps at Webuye County Hospital where over 200 women received free treatment and surgeries from the county and beyond.

In June last year, the Foundation, in partnership with Zuri Health, held a comprehensive medical camp at Posta Grounds in Bungoma Town, where 3,000 residents benefitted from an array of health services, including eye care consultations, breast cancer screening, fistula screening, dental care, and general doctor consultations. 

