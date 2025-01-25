President William Ruto will hold bileteral talks with Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embaló at State House in Nairobi on Saturday.
DIPLOMACY
LIVE: Ruto receives Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embaló for State Visit
President William Ruto will hold bileteral talks with Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embaló at State House in Nairobi on Saturday.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
The President made the remarks in response to Gachagua’s live address earlier in the week, when he criticized Ruto claimed that residents of the...
NATIONAL NEWS
The President said Odinga’s vast experience, dedication to pan-African ideals and commitment to fostering integration makes him an excellent candidate to lead the African...
NATIONAL NEWS
This is a broad-based government. We are now one team—Team Kenya. Let us all support the broad-based agenda - Kindiki
NATIONAL NEWS
Ruto hits out at critics accusing him of crafting re-election campaign under guise of election tours
Ruto dismissed the claims made by some of his political opponents that he has shifted his attention to politicking.
NATIONAL NEWS
In a Public Notice, Wanga directed all business operators within the City to undertake some improvements on their premises.
NATIONAL NEWS
He made remarks in Busia where he denied Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s claims that the bonuses were paid from the exchequer.
Capital Health
This move could provide significant relief to approximately 3.4 million learners who were left uninsured after the termination of the Sh4.5 billion EduAfya School...
NATIONAL NEWS
He said that President William Ruto’s administration is prioritizing key economic sectors such as agriculture, livestock, fishing, and mining to create employment and stimulate...