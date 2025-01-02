Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Lets renew our commitment on project Kenya: Kindiki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to unite in addressing the nation’s challenges in the New Year.

In his New Year Message, the Deputy President pointed out that unity and hard work from all citizens will sharpen the attainment of key program that will propel the country to greatness.

“The beginning of the year provides all of us with the opportunity to renew our collective focus on project Kenya. Now is the time for each citizen to freshen the resolve to work harder towards a better future and a more cohesive nation,” he stated.

Kindiki mentioned that the transformation envisioned by Kenyans can only be fast-tracked when all embrace resolute determination regardless of their affiliation.

“This way, we will expedite the realization of our vision of a society free from fear and want. God bless this our land and nation,” he noted.

Speculation arose following Kindiki’s absence at President Ruto’s New Year’s Eve address and dinner at the Kisii State Lodge on December 31, 2024, sparking widespread curiosity among Kenyans about his whereabouts.

Deputy President Kindiki has maintained a low profile since December 20, 2024, when he last attended a thanksgiving ceremony and opened classrooms at Arap Moi Primary School in Tana River County.

Despite staying away from public events, Kindiki shared his New Year’s message with Kenyans on X, wishing them blessings and prosperity in the year ahead.

“Happy, blessed, and joyous 2025. God bless your families, and God bless Kenya,” he wrote on X.

Yesterday, President William Ruto had said the government has successfully laid a solid foundation to accelerate the country’s socio-economic progress in 2025.

The President said Kenyans have every reason to welcome the new year with optimism and renewed commitment.

He pointed out that Kenya continues to outpace global trends, growing at 5.6 percent in 2023 and positioning the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

“In 2025, the seeds we have patiently and carefully planted will continue to germinate and grow,” he said. “Our progress has set us firmly on a path of rapid and sustainable growth.”

Speaking during his end-of-year address at the Kisii State Lodge on the eve of the new year, President Ruto noted that government reforms are expected to result in stronger economic performance, increased job opportunities for the youth, and higher incomes for farmers and entrepreneurs.

“Additionally, we expect more investments will mature in 2025, leading to a considerable expansion of our manufacturing sector and an increase in exports,” he said.

The President said basic and higher education reforms will also bear fruit, providing new momentum and focus for the entire education sector.

President Ruto noted that the Kenyan shilling, which began the year on a subdued note, has appreciated significantly, strengthening from KSh165 to the dollar in February 2024 to KSh129 today.

He further pointed out that inflation, a key indicator of economic health, has fallen from 9.6 percent in September 2022 to 2.8 percent in November 2024 – the lowest in nearly two decades.

