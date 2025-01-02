Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

LBDA prepares to increase production in the new year

Ochiaga stated that the authority will increase production by 50 percent in all their fish farming projects in Kibos and Yala, bee keeping in Ndhiwa, rice production, and other initiatives.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 2 – Managing Director of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Wycliffe Ochiaga has announced plans to expand projects in Nyanza and nearby areas in 2025, focusing on enhancing rice, fish, and livestock production.

He stated that the Kibos fish fingerlings project is already ready to produce 12 million fingerlings annually, which will boost fish farming and restock Lake Victoria.

“The completion of fish hatchery at Kibos fish farm, with a production capacity of 12 million fingerlings annually effective March 2025 will revolutionize fish farming in our region,” he said in his New Year statement.

Ochiaga stated that LBDA is also planning to plant an additional 150,000 tree seedlings in the counties where it operates. This initiative is part of President William Ruto’s nationwide effort to combat climate change and achieve the set greening target.

He stated that they have already planted 200,000 trees nationwide and launched 15 water projects in schools and communities to ensure the provision of clean water.

“These strategies will support communities in adapting to climate change and promote environmental conservation,” he said.

In a statement to the media, Ochiaga announced that the state-of-the-art rice mill, launched by President Ruto in the Kibos area, has increased its milling capacity by 30 percent, thereby improving livelihoods and ensuring food security.

Nonetheless, he stated that despite the accomplishments achieved in 2024, the Authority encountered various challenges.

“Notwithstanding the modernization of bee keeping processing plant in Ndhiwa, the project takeoff has been slow,” he said.

He observed that unpredictable weather patterns have affected agricultural production and water supply, requiring adaptive strategies to ensure sustainability.

The Managing Director further noted that the Authority will utilize technology to enhance efficiency, monitor projects, and engage stakeholders effectively.

