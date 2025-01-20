Land Invasions: KTGA sounds alarm on Criminal Activity in Large Scale Tea Producer Estates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – The Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA) has sounded the alarm over a series of alarming land invasions and criminal activities targeting large-scale tea producer estates.

Speaking at a Nairobi Hotel when he addressed an international media conference, KTGA Chairman, Mr Silas Njibwakale, singled out the ongoing Zimbabwe-like illegal land invasion of Sitoi Estate owned by Eastern Produce Kenya Limited (EPK) in Nandi County and the recent unlawful harvesting of trees at Sambret Estate in Kericho County.

At Sitoi Tea Estate, the invaders have been actively plucking the firm’s tea crop, occasioning more than Sh30 million monthly losses since August 2024 and have also taken over prime parcels of land, including the Sitoi Airstrip, a key infrastructure installation for the day to day operations.

The Association, he said, is concerned by the lacklustre response from security agencies and the national Government, which has continued to encourage the invasions, including blatant flouting of court orders. He expressed concern that if the illegal invasion, theft and damage to investments by organized crime syndicates are allowed to continue in this manner, the potential ramifications for local security, the rule of law and investment are dire.

While calling on President William Ruto and security agencies to intervene, the KTGA boss noted that failure to stop the illegal activities would lead to massive economic losses to the local and national economy at a time when the Government was keen to enhance revenue. Both tax revenues and forex earnings are in jeopardy.

“KTGA has observed, with grave concern, the invasion and illegal tea harvesting activities at Eastern Produce Kenya’s (EPK) tea estate in Nandi County and an attempted raid by armed individuals at Browns East Africa’s Sambret Estate,” Njibwakale said.

He added, “In Nandi, well-organized criminal gangs who appear to enjoy political cover have established themselves at EPK’s Sitoi Estate in recent months. These gangs have occupied crucial estate zones, including the Sitoi Airstrip, crippling operations and placing lives and property at substantial risk.”

On his part, Eastern Produce Kenya Board Chairperson Mr Chris Flowers disclosed that the firm is one of the largest tea-growing enterprises in Kenya.

EPK, he disclosed, is the second-largest tea seller at the Mombasa Auction. The firm, part of Camellia Plc, a British-headquartered global group focused on sustainable agriculture, food production, and investments, supports over 14,000 small-holder farmers in Nandi County and is by far the largest buyer of green leaf from Partner growers in the Nandi region.

In 2024, EPK paid out more than Kshs 3.75 billion to small-holder farmers. EPK maintains over 8,000 employees at peak operations, with an annual wage bill of more than Sh1.4 billion. Further, within the County, EPK is a key pillar of the local economy, providing more than Sh2 billion worth of community investments and procurement opportunities for local contractors and service providers annually.

In Kenya, the Tea and coffee sub-sectors are crucial economic drivers, accounting for 23 per cent of the country’s total exports and supporting over five million livelihoods, including 650,000 farmers.