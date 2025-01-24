Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lake Nakuru National Park. /FILE.

Top stories

KWS Appeals for Calm Amid Protests Over Missing Man in Lake Nakuru National Park

Demonstrators set parts of Lake Nakuru National Park ablaze, demanding Odhiambo’s immediate release and accountability from authorities.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 25— The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has called for calm as investigations continue into the alleged disappearance of 31-year-old Brian Odhiambo inside Lake Nakuru National Park.

In a statement on Thursday, KWS confirmed that officers linked to the incident have recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The agency reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent resolution of the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We appeal for calm and urge the public to avoid incitement, lawlessness, and destruction of property while supporting ongoing law enforcement efforts,” KWS stated. “We are fully cooperating with all security agencies to uncover the facts, ensure justice is done, and uphold accountability.”

KWS attributed rising water levels in Lake Nakuru to an increase in human activity, including illegal fishing, and emphasized that the lake remains a critical sanctuary for endangered species, including black rhinoceroses. The agency said it is engaging affected families, community representatives, and stakeholders to foster understanding and collaboration.

Odhiambo was reported missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents alleging that he was last seen being manhandled and taken away by KWS officers. The incident has triggered widespread protests, which escalated on Thursday as angry residents clashed with security officers in Nakuru Town East.

Demonstrators set parts of Lake Nakuru National Park ablaze, demanding Odhiambo’s immediate release and accountability from authorities.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS blames Garsen MP for armed invasion of Tsavo East that saw rangers kill herder

KWS stated that over 30 armed herders illegally entered the park and attacked KWS officers with poisoned arrows on Sunday.

December 30, 2024

Top stories

Kenyan campaigners urge for enhanced protection of transboundary super tusker elephants

NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Kenya observed World Elephant Day Monday, with campaigners and scientists intensifying calls for the protection of super tusker elephants...

August 14, 2024

Featured

PICTURE STORY: A Glimpse into the Tsavo National Parks

Tsavo is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park. Click here to connect with us on...

June 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

10 Mountain Bongos released into Laikipia’s Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary

Initially stocked with ten Mountain Bongos, the 776-acre sanctuary has since witnessed the birth of four calves.

May 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS rangers capture stray leopard in Kajiado

The agency appealed to members of the public to promptly notify its teams of sightings of wildlife to support its commitment to promoting harmonious...

February 26, 2024

County News

Win for Kenya’s Conservation Efforts as 21 Eastern Black Rhinos Translocated to Loisaba Conservancy

A total of 11 females and 10 males were carefully selected and translocated to establish a new, viable breeding population.

February 13, 2024

Top stories

High Court Issues Third Injunction Against New Fees By KWS for Ignoring Public Participation, Stakeholder Concerns

WATAMU, Kenya, Dec 29 – The tourism and hospitality industry players along the Kenyan coast have secured another injunction from the High Court against...

December 29, 2023

County News

Naivasha Water employees demand relocation of hippos after fatal attack

The deceased Francis Wachira was attacked on September 22 while at his duty station at the Naivasha Sewerage treatment plant. 

September 26, 2023