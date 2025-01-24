KWS Appeals for Calm Amid Protests Over Missing Man in Lake Nakuru National Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 25— The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has called for calm as investigations continue into the alleged disappearance of 31-year-old Brian Odhiambo inside Lake Nakuru National Park.

In a statement on Thursday, KWS confirmed that officers linked to the incident have recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The agency reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent resolution of the matter.

“We appeal for calm and urge the public to avoid incitement, lawlessness, and destruction of property while supporting ongoing law enforcement efforts,” KWS stated. “We are fully cooperating with all security agencies to uncover the facts, ensure justice is done, and uphold accountability.”

KWS attributed rising water levels in Lake Nakuru to an increase in human activity, including illegal fishing, and emphasized that the lake remains a critical sanctuary for endangered species, including black rhinoceroses. The agency said it is engaging affected families, community representatives, and stakeholders to foster understanding and collaboration.

Odhiambo was reported missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents alleging that he was last seen being manhandled and taken away by KWS officers. The incident has triggered widespread protests, which escalated on Thursday as angry residents clashed with security officers in Nakuru Town East.

Demonstrators set parts of Lake Nakuru National Park ablaze, demanding Odhiambo’s immediate release and accountability from authorities.