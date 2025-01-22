Connect with us

KUCO Secretary-General George Gibore/FILE/KUCO

Capital Health

KUCO agrees to 21-day suspension of strike by clinical officers to allow talks

KUCO General Secretary George Gibore however said members in Kwale and Vihiga will continue with the strike due to county-specific issues which remain unresolved .

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 — The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has agreed to suspend an ongoing strike for 21 days, effective Monday, following significant progress in negotiations with the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The strike, which began on January 20, was prompted by unresolved grievances including salary harmonization, comprehensive medical cover, inadequate recruitment, and the absorption of staff under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Global Fund programs into permanent terms.

The negotiations began with a meeting between KUCO and the CoG on January 14, 2025 where key resolutions were reached.

The two parties agreed on the empanelment and contracting of facilities and practitioners registered under the Clinical Officers’ Council Social Health Authority (SHA).

They also agreed on the appointment of a centralized County Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) Negotiating Committee.

No concessions for Vihiga and Kwale

Additionally, the union highlighted that other counties, including Kitui, Lamu, Uasin Gishu, and institutions like Kenyatta National Hospital, remain under scrutiny due to incomplete implementation of agreed measures.

KUCO’s concession followed CoG’s commitment to send reminders to MoH regarding the transition of Universal Health Coverage and Global Fund staff.

Public healthcare services have been disrupted across the country during the week-long industrial action, as KUCO sought to address its demands.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Chairperson of the Human Resources, Labour, and Social Welfare Committee at the CoG, had appealed for the strike’s suspension during a meeting on Tuesday.

KUCO’s Advisory Council retreated to consider Sakaja’s assuarances. The union however warned that it will not hesistate to reinstate the strike should counties and the national government fail to fulfil its demands within the 21-day period.

Gibore reaffirmed the union’s dedication to advocating for the rights of clinical officers and improving working conditions while ensuring that the welfare of healthcare workers remains a priority.

