Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KMTC has increased the number of campuses offering popular courses, including Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing (49 campuses)/FILE

EDUCATION

KUCCPS opens placement portal for KMTC and TVET applicants

Applicants have until February 14 to submit their applications, she said in an emailed statement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened the application portal for applicants seeking admission into Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome announced on Friday that the agency will consider applicants who sat for KCSE examinations between 2000 and 2024 to enable them to enroll in the institutions for March intakes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Applicants have until February 14 to submit their applications, she said in an emailed statement.

“Universities and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) typically have their intakes later in the year, while KMTC and TVET institutions admit students in January, March, and May. This necessitates a phased application process to ensure students transition to colleges promptly,” said Wahome.

Wahome also mentioned that candidates who re-sit their KCSE examinations in June will have the opportunity to apply for KMTC and TVET programs using their improved grades for the September intake.

She asked prospective applicants to access detailed application guidelines, information on the institutions, available programs, and their requirements on the KUCCPS portal and website.

Wahome emphasized that the placement agency will only consider applications submitted through the portal and urged applicants to be vigilant to avoid falling victim to online fraudsters.

She noted that KMTC has expanded its opportunities, with ninety campuses available compared to eighty-seven in 2024.

Three new campuses were recently opened in Kerio Valley, Marimanti, and Marsabit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Similarly, KMTC has increased the number of campuses offering popular courses, including Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing (49 campuses).

Other courses available in more campuses are Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery (30 campuses), Certificate in Community Health Assistant (47 campuses) and Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology (36 campuses).

“We encourage applicants to select TVET institutions and KMTC campuses within their localities, as this will make it more affordable for them to operate from their homes,” added Wahome

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KUCCPS portal to open for transfers on June 5

Speaking on Tuesday KUCCPS CEO Agnes Mercy Wahome said the agency anticipates a smooth process that will guarantee completion of the entire process by...

May 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

134,743 students to join public universities – KUCCPS

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) says 134,743 students are poised to join public universities. Speaking...

May 21, 2024

EDUCATION

KUCCPS says placement applications on the rise after portal fix

In a statement released on Friday, KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Mercy Wahome noted that the changes in the system had facilitated a notable positive...

March 2, 2024

EDUCATION

Machogu says KUCCPS portal to remain open until March 4

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced the new deadline on Monday, a day after KUCCPS declared an open-ended extension for applicants to choose from...

February 26, 2024

EDUCATION

KUCCPS extends placement application deadline amid portal hitches

KUCCPS assured it will bar applicants on account of time following complaints raised by the public on downtime on the application portal ahead of...

February 25, 2024

County News

SHOFCO rolls out plan to support TVET programs in Homa Bay, Kisumu

In Homa Bay County, the organisation is sponsoring 250 youth in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions who are taking hands-on courses.

February 13, 2024

EDUCATION

Placement agency opens portal for university, college entry choices

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said applicants have until February 22 to file their entries.

February 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KUCCPS targets over 12,000 fresh TVET students in new curriculum reforms push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its portal for application for Technical and Vocational...

December 23, 2023