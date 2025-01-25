KUCCPS opens placement portal for KMTC and TVET applicants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened the application portal for applicants seeking admission into Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome announced on Friday that the agency will consider applicants who sat for KCSE examinations between 2000 and 2024 to enable them to enroll in the institutions for March intakes.

Applicants have until February 14 to submit their applications, she said in an emailed statement.

“Universities and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) typically have their intakes later in the year, while KMTC and TVET institutions admit students in January, March, and May. This necessitates a phased application process to ensure students transition to colleges promptly,” said Wahome.

Wahome also mentioned that candidates who re-sit their KCSE examinations in June will have the opportunity to apply for KMTC and TVET programs using their improved grades for the September intake.

She asked prospective applicants to access detailed application guidelines, information on the institutions, available programs, and their requirements on the KUCCPS portal and website.

Wahome emphasized that the placement agency will only consider applications submitted through the portal and urged applicants to be vigilant to avoid falling victim to online fraudsters.

She noted that KMTC has expanded its opportunities, with ninety campuses available compared to eighty-seven in 2024.

Three new campuses were recently opened in Kerio Valley, Marimanti, and Marsabit.

Similarly, KMTC has increased the number of campuses offering popular courses, including Diploma in Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing (49 campuses).

Other courses available in more campuses are Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery (30 campuses), Certificate in Community Health Assistant (47 campuses) and Certificate in Health Records and Information Technology (36 campuses).

“We encourage applicants to select TVET institutions and KMTC campuses within their localities, as this will make it more affordable for them to operate from their homes,” added Wahome