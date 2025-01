0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Kenyatta University students on Monday staged a protest, blocking a section of the Thika Superhighway over a week-long blackout in their hostels.

The demonstration caused a major traffic gridlock, with the most affected stretch being near the Unicity Mall, where students barricaded both sides of the busy highway.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes as authorities work to restore normalcy and address the students’ grievances.