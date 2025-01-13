Kenya Airways Donates Decommissioned Boeing 737-700 NG to Mang’u High School for Aviation Training

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Jan 13 – Kenya Airways has donated a decommissioned Boeing 737-700 Next Generation (NG) aircraft to Mang’u High School to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.

This initiative aims to provide students with valuable hands-on learning experiences, cultivating a deeper understanding of the aviation industry.

The donation follows a formal inspection and acceptance of the aircraft by a delegation from Mang’u High School in 2023. This first-of-its-kind initiative in Africa underscores Kenya Airways’ and Mang’u High School’s shared commitment to advancing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and aviation education.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Kenya Airways Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Hellen Mathuka stated, “This aircraft, which once soared through the skies connecting people and places, now begins a new chapter in its story. At Mang’u High School, it will become a unique classroom, a hands-on resource to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for careers in aviation, engineering, and technology.”



Mang’u High School Band performs during the ceremony welcoming the decommissioned Boeing 737-700 NG aircraft, donated by Kenya Airways for aviation training on January 13, 2025. /Photo Courtesy.

The Boeing 737-700 NG will bolster the school’s existing aviation program, which already features a caravan aircraft used for aviation classes. This addition will provide practical learning opportunities, enabling students to gain insights into aviation systems and operations at the secondary school level.

Anthony Maina Mithanga, Chairman of Mang’u High School, described the aircraft’s arrival as a game-changer for the institution. “The aircraft will serve as an educational tool to reinforce the principle, ‘What you can see, you can be,’ inspiring our students to dream big, innovate, and take the lead in the aviation industry and beyond,” he said.

The project was made possible through collaborative efforts involving Kenya Airways, the KCB Foundation, Crown Paints, and technical teams from Kenya Airways and Bonafide Group. Once reassembled and installed on the school grounds, the aircraft will serve as an innovative educational tool, allowing students to explore aviation systems, operations, and technology in a real-world context.

Beyond this initiative, Kenya Airways actively engages students from various institutions at its Embakasi hub. These visits offer students firsthand exposure to airline operations, opportunities to interact with pilots and engineers, and valuable industry insights. This proactive approach aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the aviation industry, contributing to the sector’s development in Africa.

Kenya Airways has benefited from Mang’u High School alumni over the years, including over 40 pilots and more than 20 aeronautical and aerospace engineers.