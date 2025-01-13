Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Airways Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Hellen Mathuka, alongside Mang'u High School board members, students, Nation Media Group Chairman Wilfred Kiboroand other dignitaries pose for a photo next to the donated Boeing 737-700 NG at the KQ headquarters. /Photo Courtesy.

Top stories

Kenya Airways Donates Decommissioned Boeing 737-700 NG to Mang’u High School for Aviation Training

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Africa underscores Kenya Airways’ and Mang’u High School’s shared commitment to advancing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and aviation education.

Published

NAIROBI, Jan 13 – Kenya Airways has donated a decommissioned Boeing 737-700 Next Generation (NG) aircraft to Mang’u High School to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.

This initiative aims to provide students with valuable hands-on learning experiences, cultivating a deeper understanding of the aviation industry.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The donation follows a formal inspection and acceptance of the aircraft by a delegation from Mang’u High School in 2023. This first-of-its-kind initiative in Africa underscores Kenya Airways’ and Mang’u High School’s shared commitment to advancing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and aviation education.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Kenya Airways Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Hellen Mathuka stated, “This aircraft, which once soared through the skies connecting people and places, now begins a new chapter in its story. At Mang’u High School, it will become a unique classroom, a hands-on resource to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for careers in aviation, engineering, and technology.”



Mang’u High School Band performs during the ceremony welcoming the decommissioned Boeing 737-700 NG aircraft, donated by Kenya Airways for aviation training on January 13, 2025. /Photo Courtesy.

The Boeing 737-700 NG will bolster the school’s existing aviation program, which already features a caravan aircraft used for aviation classes. This addition will provide practical learning opportunities, enabling students to gain insights into aviation systems and operations at the secondary school level.

Anthony Maina Mithanga, Chairman of Mang’u High School, described the aircraft’s arrival as a game-changer for the institution. “The aircraft will serve as an educational tool to reinforce the principle, ‘What you can see, you can be,’ inspiring our students to dream big, innovate, and take the lead in the aviation industry and beyond,” he said.

The project was made possible through collaborative efforts involving Kenya Airways, the KCB Foundation, Crown Paints, and technical teams from Kenya Airways and Bonafide Group. Once reassembled and installed on the school grounds, the aircraft will serve as an innovative educational tool, allowing students to explore aviation systems, operations, and technology in a real-world context.

Beyond this initiative, Kenya Airways actively engages students from various institutions at its Embakasi hub. These visits offer students firsthand exposure to airline operations, opportunities to interact with pilots and engineers, and valuable industry insights. This proactive approach aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the aviation industry, contributing to the sector’s development in Africa.

Kenya Airways has benefited from Mang’u High School alumni over the years, including over 40 pilots and more than 20 aeronautical and aerospace engineers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Aviation

KQ suspends flights to Comoros and Mayotte over Cyclone Chido

In a statement on Saturday, the airline announced that government authorities had issued alerts regarding the cyclone's potential impact adding that the cyclone could...

December 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Transport CS Nominee Chirchir Proposes Increasing Government Stake in Kenya Airways to 80% for Revival

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Davis Chirchir, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Transport and Roads, has suggested that Kenya Airways can be salvaged if...

August 2, 2024

Aviation

KQ breaks silence on week-long Mogadishu flight diversions

KQ said it could not fly the secondary approach into Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport due to safety concerns since its pilots would need...

June 4, 2024

DIPLOMACY

KQ to resume Kinshasa flights tomorrow after release of detained staff

The National carrier announced Monday that the decision follows the “unconditional’ release of two of its employees who had been in detention since April...

May 7, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya engaging actively with Kinshasa over detention of 2 KQ staff: PS Sing’Oei

Sing'Oei, said negotiations with Congolese authorities are underway to resolve the matter.

April 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KQ cancels flights from Dubai due to severe weather, flooding

Nairobi, Kenya, April 17 – Kenya Airways has announced the cancellation of flights into and out of Dubai due to the operational challenges caused...

April 17, 2024

Top stories

Kenya, Tanzania resolve airport diplomatic tiff after high level talks

The breakthrough comes after discussions led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had assured the public of a swift resolution within three days.

January 16, 2024

Top stories

Tanzania Bans Nairobi-Dar es Salaam Flights Following Cargo Dispute

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and his Tanzanian counterpart January Makamba say they are working to resolve the matter within three days.

January 15, 2024