Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome roots for enhanced collaboration in public sector

Koome called on PSC commissioners to uphold national values and principles of governance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged the Public Service Commision (PSC) to develop solutions that encourage collaboration in the public service sector, which she noted is characterized by cut-throat competition.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of PSC Vice Chairperson Mary Kimonye, along with seven other members at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Koome called on the commissioners to uphold national values and principles of governance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She emphasized the importance of a consultative and cooperative approach to decision-making.

“The public does not care where the ball dropped; they care about service—distinguished service for that matter,” CJ Koome said.

“Collaboration and coordination are what we work towards. Competition has no place in public service because the people we serve [are] only interested in effective delivery.”

Koome, who chairs the National Council on the Administration of Justice, reiterated that the council’s ethos rooted in service, not rivalry.

She lauded the PSC as the cornerstone of the public service, highlighting its critical role in promoting professionalism, accountability, and ethical standards across government institutions.

“The PSC serves as the backbone of the public service, ensuring the implementation of sound human resource practices while fostering a culture of accountability and ethical conduct,” Koome noted.

President William Rutoappointed the new commissioner on January 16 for a six-year term each.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

National Assembly Committee Recommends Approval of Nominees to Public Service Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 — The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Labour has recommended the approval of all nominees for appointment to the Public...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Boya Molu Defends PSC Nomination Despite Controversial IEBC Past

He defended his tenure, arguing that his late appointment to the IEBC limited his ability to address structural issues in time for the elections.

January 10, 2025

Top stories

Francis Mejja Vows Tough Measures on Fake Papers, Ghost Workers if Approved as PSC Member

He criticized the current system of verifying academic papers only occasionally within the public service, insisting that verification should happen at the point of...

January 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s PSC nominee faces hurdles as MPs push for diversity

Kimonye faced tough questions from the committee, chaired by Runyejes MP Eric Muchangi, urging her to withdraw her candidacy for the sake of fairness...

January 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Nominates New Members to Public Service Commission Ahead of Key Vacancies

The nominees include Mary Wanjira Kimonye, CBS, for the position of Vice-Chairperson. Others nominated to the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, representing Persons with...

December 20, 2024

Top stories

PSC Warns Public of Fraudulent PSIP Scheme, Urges Vigilance

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned of a fraudulent scheme involving an individual impersonating its officials to offer...

December 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC appoints Technical Committee to develop terms for NIRU staff

The committee, established under Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act (Cap. 206), will formulate employment guidelines for NIRU personnel.

December 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders review of scientists’ salaries to align with regional peers

The move aims to curb the brain drain caused by poor remuneration.

December 14, 2024