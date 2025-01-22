Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/CFM/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome halts hiring of additional superior court judges citing budgetary constraints

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the comission, announced Wednesday that planned hiring of eleven Judges of the Court of Appeal and five High Court Judges will not proceed as planned.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has cancelled advertisements for sixteen judge positions in superior courts due to financial constraints.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the comission, announced Wednesday that planned hiring of eleven Judges of the Court of Appeal and five High Court Judges will not proceed as planned.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The JSC attributed the cancellation to budgetary cuts.

“This is to notify the general public and the applicants and/or shortlisted candidates that, owing to financial constraints caused by budget cuts, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has canceled the advertisements for the following positions,” Koome stated.

The commission had advertised the vacancies on February 9, 2024.

By law, under the Judicature Act, the Court of Appeal is required to have no fewer than twelve judges and a maximum of thirty.

A sitting at the Court of Appeal typically consists of a three-judge bench, though it may go up to five judges in some cases.

Judges of the Court of Appeal elect a President from among themselves for a non-renewable term of five years.

The Registrar of the Court of Appeal is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently, the Court of Appeal has permanent benches in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, and Kisumu.

It also has sub-registries in Nakuru, Eldoret, Garissa, Busia, Kisii, Meru, Malindi, and Kakamega, where matters are filed and judges visit on a rotational basis.

The Court of Appeal handles appeals arising from decisions of the High Court and courts of equal status including the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Environment and Land Court, as well as tribunals.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary cautions against police excesses amid spiraling abductions

The Judiciary urged security agencies and all connected entities to adhere to the law and safeguard fundamental rights and freedoms.

December 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanjigi blasts Koome for invoking gender card against critics

Wanjigi labeled Koome's claims as “despicable” and accused her of attempting to evade accountability for the performance of the apex court.

December 11, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

‘I will not resign’: Koome vows to fight on, tells off cyberbullies

Koome urged those attempting to defame her to reconsider their plan, as she has no intention of stepping down.

December 11, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome yields to demands for talks on corrupt judges, invites key stakeholders

Koome announced that the meeting will include representatives from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the Senior Counsel Bar, members of the Judicial Service...

December 10, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Courts post 99pc clearance rate for year ending June 30

A total of 509,664 cases were resolved out of the 516,121 new cases recorded.

November 15, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Koome roots for ADR to foster timely resolution of conflicts

Justice Koome said by fostering amicable resolutions, mediation promotes a more cohesive society where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and respect, ultimately contributing to...

November 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK protests Supreme Court ruling upholding Finance Act 2023

LSK President Faith Odhiambo, however, agreed with the court's recommendation for the enactment of a statute to guide public participation.

October 30, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome mourns Milimani Magistrate Zena Rashid

Zena Rashid Jalenga, a Resident Magistrate at the Milimani Commercial Court, battled a long illness according to Koome.

October 20, 2024