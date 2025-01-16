KNH restores SHA system after 2-day disruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has restored its Social Health Authority (SHA) system after a two-day outage that disrupted patient care and administrative processes.

In a statement, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri acknowledged the slight lapse in services and reassured the public that normal operations have resumed, with patients being attended without delays.

To address the backlog, Kamuri indicated that the institution has deployed additional personnel across affected departments and extended working hours to ensure pending cases are resolved promptly and efficiently.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused to our patients and their families,” he stated.

“KNH is fully committed to ensuring that all pending cases are resolved. As Kenya’s leading referral hospital, we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of care and professionalism.”

The outage prompted some frustrated patients to storm Afya House, confronting Health CS Deborah Barase during her press conference on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) progress.