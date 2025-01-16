Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KNEC unveils July KCSE exam series, Orbit Readers for visually impaired

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has unveiled the July Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations series.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang also announced the introduction of the Orbit Readers for visually impaired candidates and e-assessment for KCSE Computer Studies.

According to Kipsang, the initiatives aim to enhance the administration and inclusivity of national examinations.

The additional examination period is designed to provide greater flexibility for candidates, allowing them to choose a timetable that best suits their academic preparedness. 

During the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2024, Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos noted that the mid-year examinations will begin in July 2025, with results expected in August. 

“This initiative offers an opportunity for individuals who wish to improve their previous KCSE scores or those who missed the exams due to unforeseen circumstances to retake the examination,” the CS had stated.

Kipsang explained that the Implementation of Orbit Readers for Visually Impaired (VI) candidates will promote inclusivity with affected candidates participating more effectively in examinations and assessments. 

The Orbit Reader serves as a braille display, book reader, and note-taker, making exams less stressful for visually challenged students.

The PS further explained that the administration of KCSE Computer Studies Examination via E-Assessment Mode will transition to an electronic assessment format, reflecting the evolving digital landscape and ensuring candidates are proficient in contemporary computing environments.

KNEC has scheduled a series of online briefing and sensitization meetings with key stakeholders to effectively communicate and implement these changes.

The meetings aim to ensure a smooth transition to the new examination formats and the effective utilization of assistive technologies, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality and accessibility of education in Kenya.

Stakeholders are encouraged to participate actively in the scheduled meetings, with access links and further information to be provided a day prior to each session. 

The Ministry of Education’s latest initiatives reflect its commitment to enhancing the quality and accessibility of education in Kenya, ensuring that every learner, regardless of circumstance, has an equal opportunity to succeed.

