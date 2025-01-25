Connect with us

KNEC headquarters/FILE

EDUCATION

KNEC to open portal for July KCSE resits on Monday

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that the registration fee for the July series is Sh7,200, payable via the KNEC registration platform on eCitizen.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) will open the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) re-sit registration portal for the July exams on Monday.

The council will require candidates to enroll at county education offices by February 21.

He emphasized that the fee is mandatory, and registration cannot be processed without it.

Eligible applicants include repeaters, adult learners, and those who missed previous examinations.

“Candidates wishing to register for the July series [are] therefore expected to present themselves at their respective county headquarters within the stipulated period to complete the registration process,” the circular read.

To register, candidates must provide both original and copies of key documents, including a statutory ID (such as a national ID card, birth certificate, or passport), their KCPE examination certificate, a KCSE result slip or certificate for repeaters, and a soft copy of a passport-sized photograph.

The exams will begin with authorities administering projects for Art and Design, Agriculture, Woodwork, Metalwork, Building Construction, and Computer Studies between January and July 2025.

The council has slated theory and practical papers to run from July 1 to August 1, 2025.

KNEC will issue KCSE certificates to candidates who re-sit seven or more subjects, while those repeating fewer than seven subjects will receive result slips for the subjects they have re-sat.

The agency will not permit first-time KCSE candidates in regular schools and individuals lacking the required qualifications under KNEC regulations to sit for the exams.

