KNEC to commence KPSEA and KILEA registration on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) will open the registration of the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) on Monday.

The registration for the assessments will close on February 28, 2025.

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that learners in Grade 6 will register afresh for the assessment through the KPSEA registration portal, which will be accessible starting Monday.

“Please note that the KNEC registration portal shall close on February 28, 2025, and there will be no provision for late registration of candidates once the portal is closed,” he said.

“All relevant process owners and stakeholders, including parents and candidates, must therefore be informed of the need to adhere to the set deadlines,” Njengere advised.

Njengere warned that the registration of ghost candidates constitutes assessment malpractice, which attracts sanctions, including the de-registration of schools as KNEC assessment centers.

He emphasized that candidates presented for the assessment must be bona fide learners in the respective institutions presenting them.

Strict deadline

Authorities have advised schools to ensure accuracy in learners’ bio-data, including the correct spelling and order of names, gender, year of birth, and citizenship, all in accordance with their birth certificates.

Njengere urged heads of institutions to finalize the mandatory online transfer of candidates before the deadline, saying KNEC will not allow transfers afterward.

“The transfer process must be done online to avoid duplication of candidates,” he added.

“Learners without an Assessment Number will not be able to register for KPSEA, as the number will be mandatory. Upon successful assignment of the Assessment Number in the Grade 6 portal, the heads of institutions will [be] enabled to register the candidates,” said Njengere.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, will cover the assessment fees for learners in public and private schools, except for non-citizen learners, who will pay Sh750, according to KNEC.

For learners with special needs and disabilities, data must specify their requirements, including Visual Impairment (VI) for candidates who require Braille, Low Vision (LP) for candidates who need large print papers, and Hearing Impairment (HI).

Njegere also stated that heads of institutions must confirm, through their school portals, uploading School-Based Assessment (SBA) scores for Grades 4 and 5 candidates registered for KPSEA.