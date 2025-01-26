Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KNEC CEO David Njengere/FILE/KICD

EDUCATION

KNEC to commence KPSEA and KILEA registration on Monday

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that learners in Grade 6 will register afresh for the assessment through the KPSEA registration portal, which will be accessible starting Monday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) will open the registration of the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Intermediate Level Education Assessment (KILEA) on Monday.

The registration for the assessments will close on February 28, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that learners in Grade 6 will register afresh for the assessment through the KPSEA registration portal, which will be accessible starting Monday.

“Please note that the KNEC registration portal shall close on February 28, 2025, and there will be no provision for late registration of candidates once the portal is closed,” he said.

“All relevant process owners and stakeholders, including parents and candidates, must therefore be informed of the need to adhere to the set deadlines,” Njengere advised.

Njengere warned that the registration of ghost candidates constitutes assessment malpractice, which attracts sanctions, including the de-registration of schools as KNEC assessment centers.

He emphasized that candidates presented for the assessment must be bona fide learners in the respective institutions presenting them.

Strict deadline

Authorities have advised schools to ensure accuracy in learners’ bio-data, including the correct spelling and order of names, gender, year of birth, and citizenship, all in accordance with their birth certificates.

Njengere urged heads of institutions to finalize the mandatory online transfer of candidates before the deadline, saying KNEC will not allow transfers afterward.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The transfer process must be done online to avoid duplication of candidates,” he added.

“Learners without an Assessment Number will not be able to register for KPSEA, as the number will be mandatory. Upon successful assignment of the Assessment Number in the Grade 6 portal, the heads of institutions will [be] enabled to register the candidates,” said Njengere.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, will cover the assessment fees for learners in public and private schools, except for non-citizen learners, who will pay Sh750, according to KNEC.

For learners with special needs and disabilities, data must specify their requirements, including Visual Impairment (VI) for candidates who require Braille, Low Vision (LP) for candidates who need large print papers, and Hearing Impairment (HI).

Njegere also stated that heads of institutions must confirm, through their school portals, uploading School-Based Assessment (SBA) scores for Grades 4 and 5 candidates registered for KPSEA.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

KNEC to open portal for July KCSE resits on Monday

KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that the registration fee for the July series is Sh7,200, payable via the KNEC registration platform on eCitizen.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KPSEA results to be released today

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Parents and learners are set to receive grade 6 results for those who sat for the Kenya Primary School...

January 6, 2025

Top stories

KNEC Introduces Interest-Based Questionnaires to Guide Grade 9 Learners in Career Pathways

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced a groundbreaking step in the competency-based education (CBE) curriculum with the...

December 19, 2024

EDUCATION

Notorious KCSE scammer arrested in Nakuru as KNEC moves to curb cheating

The suspect was apprehended by DCI officers assigned to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) in collaboration with Nakuru County officers in a crackdown...

November 14, 2024

EDUCATION

KNEC officials flag off KPSEA with a call for conducive environment for candidates

Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) officials precided over the exercise with KNEC Chairman, Prof Julius Nyabundi, and CEO, Dr. David Njengere, leading the distribution...

October 28, 2024

EDUCATION

KNEC moves to personalize KCSE papers in a bid to curb cheating

Each paper will feature the name, index number and school with respect to the candidate it is intended for.

September 5, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

1,216 candidates register A grade in 2023 KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – A total of 1,216 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations registered a mean grade of A. This was...

January 8, 2024

EDUCATION

KNEC hosts examination board officials from 6 African countries

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said Kenya is open to exchanging ideas and collaboration with other examinations boards across Africa in order to...

December 18, 2023