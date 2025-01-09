KNEC portal crashes moments after release of 2024 KCSE results

Popular
NATIONAL NEWS
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The results of 840 candidates in the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination have been cancelled due...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – A total of 1,693 candidates have scored an overall A grade in the just released Kenya Certificate of Secondary...
NATIONAL NEWS
Kimonye faced tough questions from the committee, chaired by Runyejes MP Eric Muchangi, urging her to withdraw her candidacy for the sake of fairness...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – President William Ruto now says that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will set up permanent camps in Kerio valley...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced that registration for the 2025 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA)...
NATIONAL NEWS
Candidates are required to input their index number and any name as indicated in their registration data.
NATIONAL NEWS
Ogamba asserted that the move is anchored on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of the national examination system.
County News
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the suspect was armed with a hammer, which she allegedly used while committing...