Kenya

KNCHR mourns passing of Chairperson Roseline Odede

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede, who passed away on Friday, after a short illness.

The Commission’s Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris described the loss as a devastating blow to the Commission and the nation.

“Her untimely death is a big blow to the Commission and the Nation at large. As a Commission, we had the privilege of serving with Roseline Odede at the helm of KNCHR’s leadership,” he stated.

Odede, a celebrated advocate for human rights, had been a central figure in steering the Commission’s agenda for justice, equality, and dignity for all Kenyans.

Her leadership was marked by dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to promoting human rights across the country.

Nyeris expressed the Commission’s deep sorrow and extended condolences to Odede’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“During this mourning period, we send our message of condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and all those who knew Roseline. May the memories of her exceptional service bring comfort and strength in this difficult time,” he said.

Odede’s contributions to human rights advocacy have left an indelible mark, with many lauding her efforts in championing the rights of marginalized communities.

The KNCHR has requested the public to join in celebrating the life and legacy of their late Chairperson, whose commitment to human rights will continue to inspire the Commission’s work.

Comments
