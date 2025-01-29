KMPDC Sounds Alarm Over Unqualified Individuals Misusing “Doctor” Title for Medical Services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, KENYA, JAN 29 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has raised concern over the increasing number of unqualified individuals misusing the title “Doctor” to offer medical services, especially on online platforms.

In a statement, KMPDC warned that such fraudulent practices pose significant risks to public health and are punishable by law.

This alert is part of the council’s ongoing efforts to uphold healthcare standards in the country. In November 2023, KMPDC, in collaboration with the County Government of Narok and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), conducted a five-day inspection in Narok County. The operation resulted in the closure of 75 health facilities for failing to meet licensing requirements and the arrest of six unlicensed health practitioners.

Philip Ole Kamwaro, KMPDC’s Director of Corporate Services, stated, “These facilities were operated by unqualified individuals who lacked the necessary approvals from the council.” He further emphasized, “Operating a health facility without a valid license is a serious offense, and we will continue to take action against those who break the law.”

According to Section 22 (3) of the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act CAP 253 of the Laws of Kenya, using the title “Doctor” without being registered or licensed as a medical practitioner or dentist, or without having a legitimate doctoral qualification, is an offense.

The press statement clarified, “Any person who uses the title ‘Doctor’ unless registered or licensed under this Act or holds the appropriate qualifications commits an offense.” Offenders face severe penalties, including fines of up to KES 5 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Additionally, Section 22 (2) makes it illegal for individuals to use the title “Dr” (Medical/Dental) if they do not have the necessary qualifications and attempt to provide medical services under this title. KMPDC has urged journalists and publishers to ensure accuracy in their reporting by verifying the credentials of individuals before referring to them as doctors.

To assist the public in verifying the credentials of medical practitioners and health facilities, KMPDC offers a free online register at https://kmpdc.go.ke/Registers/practitioners.php. Verifications can also be done via SMS by sending: • For doctors: “P#Full Name of Practitioner” or “P#Registration Number” to 20547. • For health facilities: “H#Full Name of Facility” or “H#Registration Number” to 20547.

This recent crackdown is part of KMPDC’s nationwide initiative to maintain healthcare standards. In the first eleven months of 2023, the council inspected over 3,900 health facilities, resulting in the closure of 609 non-compliant establishments.

Dr. David G. Kariuki, KMPDC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The council is dedicated to ensuring that all Kenyans receive medical care from qualified and accredited professionals.”

He urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious medical practitioners, adding, “It is our collective responsibility to protect the health and safety of our people by ensuring that only licensed professionals provide medical services.”