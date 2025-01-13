Kisumu youth caucus roots for the inclusion of Gen Zs in government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 13 — A youth caucus in Kisumu has urged President William Ruto to prioritize appointing young people to his administration in a bid to respond to Gen Z demands.

Jardon Junior, a member of the Kisumu County Youth Caucus, called on the President to allocate several Principal Secretary positions to young leaders.

“The June 2024 Gen Z protests, which shook the country, have started to bear fruit. We, the Kisumu Youth Caucus, appreciate the steps taken by the President towards youth inclusion and broad-based representation in mainstream government,” said Junior.

Addressing the press in Kisumu on Monday, the youth thanked President Ruto for shortlisting Gabriel Oguda, a vocal social media commentator, as a PS candidate.

Oguda is among 109 individuals shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for interviews.

Philip Kai, another youth leader, expressed confidence in Oguda’s capacity to deliver, citing his contributions to youth empowerment and advocacy.

“Gabriel Oguda is one of the young people who has stood for others and made meaningful contributions to this country. He is a symbol of resilience, sacrifice, and servant leadership,” said Kai.

The group also emphasized the importance of appointing more young people to leadership positions as a testament to the government’s commitment to inclusivity.

“The PSC made the right choice in shortlisting Oguda, who has the interests of young people at heart. We appeal to the appointing authority to ensure more youth representation in this administration,” added Kai.

The youths further pledged their unwavering commitment to working collaboratively with the government to ensure sustainable growth for the country.

“We thank President Ruto and Raila Odinga for pushing for youth leadership, and we look forward to seeing Oguda nominated as a Principal Secretary,” said Kai.