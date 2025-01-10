Kisumu Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Stolen Ceska Pistol

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Police officers in Kisumu have arrested a suspect and recovered a Ceska pistol believed to have been stolen in July 2024.

The arrest occurred on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the Riat area, where officers apprehended Jackline Selline Kuya in possession of a stolen mobile phone.

Following her interrogation, Kuya led the police to a premises in the Mamboleo area, where the firearm was recovered.

“The weapon is suspected to be the one stolen from a civilian vide Obunga Police Station report of 16/7/2024 and the recovered phone as the one robbed off from one Nancy on 24/12/2024,” the National Police Service stated.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisumu East is handling the case, and investigations are ongoing.

About The Author