Kisumu County govt directs businesses to repaint premises with County colours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 23 – The Kisumu County Government has directed all business proprietors to repaint their premises with County colours.

City Manager Abala Wanga stated that they must also undertake necessary repairs and renovations to enhance visual appeal and structural integrity of their establishments.

In a Public Notice, Wanga directed all business operators within the City to undertake some improvements on their premises.

In the notice, he stressed the need to enhance Kisumu’s aesthetic and environmental standards adding that the City of Kisumu is committed to transforming Kisumu into a clean, secure and sustainable urban centre under the Urban Resilient and Smart City Concept.

“In pursuit of this vision, we call upon all business operators to actively participate in initiatives aimed at enhancing the City’s aesthetic appeal, environment sustainability and economic viability,” read part of the notice.

He added that every business premise must be equipped with a waste bin at its frontage to promote cleanliness and facilitate proper waste disposal in alignment with the City’s Waste Management policies.

The City Manager encouraged business operators to actively participate in the City’s beautification efforts by planting and maintaining ornamental plants in aesthetically designed pots placed outside their premises.





