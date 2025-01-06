Connect with us

Kisumu activists vow to press govt over abductions

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 6 – Despite the release of some of the abductees by their abductors, Kisumu activists have vowed to continue pressing the government to stop the abductions.

Under the banner ‘Gen Z Movement’ Kisumu chapter, the activists say they will be in solidarity with the parents whose children have been abducted.

Jimmy Magero, who read a statement in Nyamasaria area in Kisumu on Monday says they have launched non-violent protests to denounce abductions.

Magero says President William Ruto has failed to protect the lives of its citizens.

“Instead of prioritizing the real concerns of Kenyans, the president is playing victim and forming alliances for his reelection in the coming polls,” he said.

The activists earlier retreated from staging the protest at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground after police cordoned off the grounds.

Instead, they spoke to the media in the outskirts of town in fear of arrest and further confrontation with the police.

Magero called upon the religious community to rally their flock to join in the non-violence protest against the government.

“The clergy must support the young people and mobilize their flock to participate in this national calling,” he said.

Dickson Orongo, an activist, says the nature of the abductions being witnessed in the country resembles the raids that were carried out by security agencies during the Gen Z protests.

To this point, Orongo says the government must come out and protect its citizens and not feign ignorance.

“Our collective pain as people is therefore directed at the government of the day, especially the National Police Service for failing to protect Kenyans and the selective application of the law,” he said.   

The activists have made a list of demands, they want the government to act on forestall protests.

They include, releasing all missing persons to be reunited with their loved ones, documenting all citizens and foreigners abducted in the country, immediate arrest and prosecution of criminal operatives accused of abductions and releasing of young people languishing in prisons after their arrest for participating in protests.

OJWANG JOE

