Senate Speaker Amason Kingi/PBU

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi declines Senator Methu’s request for special sitting to deliberate on abductions

In a letter addressed to Senator Methu, Kingi stated that the letter failed to meet the requisite threshold of the house standing orders.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has rejected Senator John Methu’s request for a Special Sitting on abductions, stating that it must originate from the Majority Leader.

In a letter addressed to Senator Methu, Kingi stated that the letter failed to meet the requisite threshold of the house standing orders.

Senate is currently on a two-month-long recess with the normal sitting set to resume on February 14th this year.

“I note that the request is anchored on Standing Order 33(1) of the Senate Standing Orders which provides that- ‘Whenever during a Session the Senate stands adjourned, whether or not a day has been appointed for the next meeting,” Kingi stated in his communication.

“The Speaker may, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader or the Senate Minority Leader, and in each case with the support of at least fifteen Senators, appoint a day for a special sitting of the Senate.”

In a letter to the Speaker, Methu expressed deep concern over the growing number of incidents, describing them as a grave violation of fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression, association, and the right to life and security.

He noted that the end of forced abductions and disappearances of government critics is a matter of critical national importance.

“This matter has raised deep national concern as it infringes on the fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, including the freedom of expression, association, and the right to life and security,” he said.

The Senator further expressed concern over what he described as “alarming admissions” from the Kenya Police Service and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who have denied involvement in the abductions.

This, he noted, raises fears of an organized criminal syndicate operating beyond the command of the Inspector General and targeting individuals critical of the current administration.

“This syndicate appears to target and silence critics of the current administration,” he said.

He urged the Senate to demand immediate government action to halt the unconstitutional practices, emphasizing the urgency of protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms.

“This House must take the necessary steps to demand immediate action by the Government to stop these illegal and unconstitutional practices,” Methu stated.

The Senator called for actionable recommendations to address the issue, urging the Senate to debate and adopt measures to safeguard against future violations.

The call for action comes amid growing public outcry over the disappearances, with human rights groups and activists demanding government transparency and accountability.

