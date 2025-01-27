Kindiki urges Governors to boost revenue collection through digitization

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged governors to enhance revenue collection through digitization of systems and sealing of leakages to ensure self-dependence.

While commending the counties for improving their own source of revenue, the Deputy President said it is the best way to go forward in growing the counties as well as averting piling of huge bills.

“We commend County Governments for achieving notable growth in Own Source Revenue (OSR), with some surpassing the Ksh. 1 billion mark in collections. I encourage all our Counties to set realistic OSR targets to avoid the accumulation of pending bills arising from revenue shortfalls,” the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President spoke on Monday during the 26th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi.

“I also urge counties to enhance revenue collection efficiency by embracing automation to minimize leakages. This remains the most reliable path toward reducing overreliance on exchequer releases and equitable share allocations. In cases of delays, I encourage constructive government-to-government consultations,” added the DP.

To avoid the tug-of-war associated with disbursement of county allocations and improve intergovernmental relations, the Deputy President said frequent consultations will be conducted to solve emerging issues.

“We have conducted a series of consultations between the Council of Governors, Controller of Budget and the National Treasury in a bid to foster collaboration and streamline engagement between the key institutions and ensure enhanced efficiency and optimal delivery of their respective services.

These efforts demonstrate our collective commitment to driving impactful outcomes for the benefit of all stakeholders,” he said.

With the drive to roll out the Universal Health Coverage catching pace, Prof. Kindiki welcomed the counties’ contribution to ensure the success of the ongoing Community Health Programmes and the push to register Kenyans for Taifa Care.

“We also acknowledge and appreciate Counties for their valuable collaboration with community health programs. I urge you to continue promoting registration and supporting the government’s efforts in facilitating the enrollment of citizens into the Social Health Assurance (SHA) scheme. This will ensure that all hospitals, at both referral and primary care levels fully benefit from the program, ultimately improving access to quality healthcare for all,” the DP said.