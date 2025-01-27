Connect with us

Kindiki says macroeconomic stability, education reforms, UHC among key focus areas for govt  

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 27 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged county governments to support the national government in key programs aimed at improving service delivery to all Kenyans.

Speaking during the 26th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), the Deputy President emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two levels of government to ensure the success of national initiatives, particularly those that impact citizens’ livelihoods.

He commended ongoing efforts to stabilize Kenya’s economy, noting significant progress in key macroeconomic indicators.

“The economic situation is stabilizing. Inflation has dropped from 9.6% to between 2.7% and 3%, and the shilling has strengthened against the dollar, ranging between 127 and 130,” he said.

This, he explained, has reduced the cost of essential commodities and improved purchasing power at the grassroots level.

Kindiki outlined seven key focus areas for the government which seeks to drive growth and improving service delivery for Kenyans.

The priority, he stated, is maintaining macroeconomic stability.

He stressed the need to maintain gains in controlling inflation, exchange rates, and interest rates, ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The second area of focus, he continued, is the revitalization of key value chains.

He stated that the government aims to focus on sectors that impact the majority of Kenyans, including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, the blue economy, and mining.

“We need to revitalize the sectors where the value chains that bring incomes, jobs to the highest number of Kenyans are situated,” he said.

Kindiki also noted that the government is investing in supportive infrastructure such as roads, electricity, ICT connectivity, county aggregation centers, industrial parks, and special economic zones which he said is crucial to unlocking the potential of key value chains.

In regard to job creation, the Deputy President indicated da three-pronged approach to job creation: fostering local employment opportunities, expanding digital jobs, and facilitating labor mobility abroad.

“We are also creating digital jobs which has huge potential, content creators and the whole infrastructure of ICT hubs will help us in unlocking digital jobs but also, we have the labour mobility program,” he noted.

The deputy President also pointed out that the ongoing affordable housing program is another area which will transform Kenya by providing dignified housing, creating jobs, and stimulating the construction sector.

 “Over the next decade, this program will elevate Kenya’s human development index ranking,” he said.

Other key areas of focus, according to Kindiki, include Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and education reforms aimed at improving access, affordability, and quality.

He pointed out that the government is working towards addressing gaps in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and overhauling the university funding model to prevent financial crises in institutions and increase access to higher education.

Kindiki urged county governments to support these initiatives, noting that their success hinges on mutual cooperation.

“Together, we can deliver the next phase of Kenya’s transformation,” he said.

The Deputy President’s detailed plan reflects the administration’s commitment to sustainable development and improving the livelihoods of all Kenyans.

