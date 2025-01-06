Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says govt working to accelerate implementation of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks

Kindiki emphasized that the CAIP initiative has the potential to boost manufacturing and enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The government has reaffirmed its commitment to complete the first cohort of County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) this year.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said Monday that the government is making significant strides in the implementation of its Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“The National Government, in partnership with the County Governments and other role players, is making significant progress in the implementation of the first phase of the County Aggregation Industrial Parks (CAIPs) aimed at growing manufacturing through Agro-Industries and enhancing competitiveness of the Agriculture sector in a sustainable manner,” Kindiki said.

Speaking after receiving a status briefing from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Kindiki disclosed that the first phase of the project is underway in 19 counties.

These include Busia, Bungoma, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Kwale, Nyamira, Meru, Garissa, Mombasa, Machakos, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, and Embu.

Kindiki said that the government has allocated Sh4.7 billion for the first phase, with Sh4.5 billion designated for the establishment of CAIPs in the selected counties.

Additionally, Kindiki said that the government has earmarked Sh 200 millionfor project coordination, monitoring, and county support.

The initiative aims to drive economic growth through agro-industrial development while promoting sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Further, the Deputy President stated that phase two of the program will extend the initiative to 16 additional counties, further advancing the government’s vision of equitable development across the country.

The consultative forum brought together key officials, including Principal Secretaries Chris Kiptoo (National Treasury), Alfred K’Ombudo (Trade), Susan Mang’eni (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development), and Teresia Mbaika (Devolution).

